Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Northcoast Research

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $277.86 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

