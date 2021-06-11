Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Increased by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.64).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $319.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

