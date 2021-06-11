QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

QIWI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 212,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. QIWI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

QIWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.