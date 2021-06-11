Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

