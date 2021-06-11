QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

