Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $392.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.23 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KWR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.03. 26,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.74. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $167.47 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

