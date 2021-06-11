Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,950. Quanta Services has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

