Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 10,986 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 181,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 373,986 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 354,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,422. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.55.

