Quantitative Advantage LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,781. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

