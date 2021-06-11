Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $84.63.

