QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,007 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,287,508 shares of company stock worth $32,893,750 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

