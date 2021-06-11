Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

