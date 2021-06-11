Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 2,454,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

