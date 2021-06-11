Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 57,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,634,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Range Resources by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

