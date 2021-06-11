Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $4.15 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00011282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $211.55 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00170597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00197686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.94 or 0.01179345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.09 or 0.99874444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,958,976 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

