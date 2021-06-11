Raymond James Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

