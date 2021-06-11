Raymond James Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $36.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

