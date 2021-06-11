Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TECK opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

