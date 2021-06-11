Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

