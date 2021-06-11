Raymond James Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

