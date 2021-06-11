Realio Network Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.49 million and $436,284.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

