Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.58. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.