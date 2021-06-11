Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72. 5,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,708,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Specifically, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,334.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,443. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,497.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

