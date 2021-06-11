Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of REG opened at $68.06 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

