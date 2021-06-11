Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Financial Comparison

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 23.60% 9.43% 1.21% Hancock Whitney 12.74% 4.57% 0.46%

26.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 2.85 $83.25 million N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 2.96 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -62.89

Republic Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Republic Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 4 1 3.00

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.98%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home improvement and home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 42 full-service banking centers. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. It operates 208 full service banking and financial services offices, and 275 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

