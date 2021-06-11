Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.95. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 52,284 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

