Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Up to $12.94

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.70. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 6,237 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RFP. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

