Revolution Populi Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.