REVV (REVV) Market Cap Tops $25.40 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. REVV has a total market cap of $25.40 million and $1.25 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

