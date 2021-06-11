RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $750.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $550.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $707.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

