Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

