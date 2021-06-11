Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 330.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.36.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.