Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Andersons by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

