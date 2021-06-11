Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,105 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Alkermes worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,147 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,260. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

