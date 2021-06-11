Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $40.69. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 301 shares.

Specifically, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

