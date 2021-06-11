Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

