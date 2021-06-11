Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,993 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 269.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 18.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,240,000 after purchasing an additional 339,696 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

