RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,986 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Limestone Bancorp worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.27 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

