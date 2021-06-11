RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 16,663 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.40. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

