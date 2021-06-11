RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

