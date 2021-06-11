Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $375.20 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $388.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.35.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

