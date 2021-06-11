Roche’s (RHHBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.