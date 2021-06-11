Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,902 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.