Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $239.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.54. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.