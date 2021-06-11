Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $12.55. Root shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 193,219 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

