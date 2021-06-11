Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $78.98. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

