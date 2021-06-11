Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $233.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

