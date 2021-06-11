Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,774 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $203.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,707. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

