Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$51.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.94.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.