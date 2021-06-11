Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713,987 shares of company stock valued at $145,391,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

